President Murmu on 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh for statehood celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday for a two-day visit and attend the state’s 37th statehood day celebrations in Itanagar and also attend a civic reception hosted in by the state government.

She is also expected to inaugurate and launch several projects during the statehood day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar which includes the foundation stone of the common directorate for the state human rights commission, Lokayukta and state food commission.

The President will also lay the foundation stone of a 40 km double-lane road between Donyi Polo Airport and Naharlagun railway station via Sonajuli and Durpang.

Additionally, two animation films on indigenous folk stories from Arunachal Pradesh under the department of indigenous affairs will also be launched and a report on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, who fought against the British, is likely to be released.

On Tuesday, President Murmu will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly at Itaganar.

Notably, this is the President’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after assuming office.