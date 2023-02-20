Home / India News / President Murmu on 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh for statehood celebrations

President Murmu on 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh for statehood celebrations

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST

The President will also lay the foundation stone of a 40 km double-lane road between Donyi Polo Airport and Naharlagun railway station via Sonajuli and Durpang

This is the President’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after assuming office. (Twitter)
This is the President’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after assuming office. (Twitter)
BySaptarshi Das

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday for a two-day visit and attend the state’s 37th statehood day celebrations in Itanagar and also attend a civic reception hosted in by the state government.

She is also expected to inaugurate and launch several projects during the statehood day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar which includes the foundation stone of the common directorate for the state human rights commission, Lokayukta and state food commission.

Also Read: Govt wants to ensure no section left behind, says President Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow

The President will also lay the foundation stone of a 40 km double-lane road between Donyi Polo Airport and Naharlagun railway station via Sonajuli and Durpang.

Additionally, two animation films on indigenous folk stories from Arunachal Pradesh under the department of indigenous affairs will also be launched and a report on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, who fought against the British, is likely to be released.

On Tuesday, President Murmu will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly at Itaganar.

Notably, this is the President’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after assuming office.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out