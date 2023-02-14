Govt wants to ensure no section left behind, says President Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that the government wants to ensure that no section of the society is left behind in the race for development and that everyone progresses.

Interacting with the people of the Buxa tribe while distributing forest rights letters in Lucknow, the President said: “We are tribals, we won’t get left behind...have this powerful mindset, spirit”.

“U.P. has 25 crore residents, but only the Buxa group has been called because the government wants to ensure that no section of the society is left behind. Everyone should move forward. Every child should get the facility to study, get educated, and progress financially,” she said.

“The government wants the Buxa community to make progress because they are lagging in all spheres, including social, economic, and educational development,” the President added.

“When I was the governor (of Jharkhand), I asked the government to bring the tribes forward. There is a lot of work going on for them. Schools and colleges are opening. If the beginning is good, then all the problems will also be solved,” she said.

Referring to a documentary shown during the programme, the President said, “Now is the era of technology. From the video, we learn that there is a hostel for female students and that there are cycles arranged for people leaving and arriving from their homes. The Musahar tribe resides in the forests. They cannot join the PM Awas Yojana because they do not have their own land.”

She said education is critical, stressing the need to educate both sons and daughters.

The President also said: “Having a home is necessary for sustaining life. The number of girl children is rising everywhere, and some of you have become panchayat leaders and committee members. Tribals will undoubtedly advance from this point on.”

The President went on to say that there should be a desire to advance.

“You should have a powerful mindset. A boost in spirit is necessary. I will speak to the government about opening schools nearby if necessary. Now Eklavya schools have been opened.”

“Children need to participate in the competition. Your children should stand up alongside the kids from different communities. You should also run on that path. We are tribals, we won’t get left behind, we’ll also be powerful, and we’ll also grow. This is how one should think,” she added.

Speaking further, the President said that they should also continue doing their traditional works (farming, animal husbandry).

Governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state (Independent Charge) for social welfare Aseem Arun presented mementos made by tribal groups to the President.