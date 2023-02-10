Women must come forward to spread peace, save environment, says President Murmu

Underlining the urgency of taking immediate corrective steps to deal with the ecological imbalance before it is too late, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called upon “mothers” to come forward to spread peace and awareness about the environment.

President Murmu was in Gurugram where she addressed the national convention at the retreat centre of Brahma Kumaris on the theme ‘women as the foundation of value-based society’.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials of the Haryana government were among others present on this occasion.

“We have created ecological imbalance...today every mother is weeping... mother Ganga is weeping... gau mata is too crying...there is a limit to endure...mountains are being damaged, trees have been cut...we trigger blasts inside the earth...,” said President Murmu, pointing out how “mother earth” is being ill-treated.

“Abhi bhee samay hai (we still have the time),” she cautioned and made a fervent plea to women to come forward to spread peace as well as awareness about the environment.

She said different natural calamities are the result of environmental degradation.

President Murmu said every mother will have to come forward and shoulder the responsibility to spread awareness about the environment and protect it.

Applauding the Brahmakumaris organisation for reviving Indian values ​​by keeping women at the centre, President Murmu also cautioned against rat race for money, power, fame and prestige and underlined that there is no harm in being financially strong, but living only for money is not proper. “Economic progress and material prosperity can give us materialistic happiness, but not eternal peace. Spiritual life opens doors to divine bliss,” she said.

Stating that women play a pivotal role in bringing change in society, President Murmu said since a mother is the first mentor and teacher of her children, every mother can play a vital role to raise awareness about the environment which is being harmed.

Recalling the contribution of women in ancient India and how women have always played an important role in shaping values and ethics in Indian society, she said women in India have been reaching the top positions purely on the strength of their “hard work, wisdom, and knowledge.”

Referring to the duties and responsibilities of working women in the office and home, she said working women will rise to the top if they get more support from their respective families. She said the mindset that bringing up children and managing the home is the responsibility of women only has to change

Whenever women were given equal opportunities, President Murmu said, they proved their mettle in every field and performed better than men. She said that families would be empowered only by the empowerment of women and empowered families would make an empowered society and empowered nation.

She said that women’s empowerment is imperative to make a nation powerful.

India, President Murmu said, is poised to become a world power and “Vishwa Guru”.