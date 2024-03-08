President Droupadi Murmu to be chief guest at Mauritian National Day: MEA

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu will make a state visit to Mauritius during March 11-13 to attend the country’s national day celebrations and to take forward relations between the two sides, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

Murmu will be the chief guest at the national day celebrations on March 12 at the invitation of the Mauritius government. A contingent of the Indian Navy, including two ships from the First Training Squadron, INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, will participate in the celebrations, the ministry said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Murmu will be the sixth Indian president to attend the Mauritian National Day as the chief guest since 2000, and her visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between the two sides, the external affairs ministry said. It also reaffirms the commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen close people-to-people ties, it added.

Besides holding bilateral meetings with her Mauritius counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Murmu will meet the speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and important leaders.

Murmu and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects that will showcase the growing and multifaceted nature of India’s development partnership with Mauritius, which is a key pillar of bilateral ties, MEA said. Murmu will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation, it added.

She will also pay homage to Mauritian leaders at Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and visit historical and cultural sites, including Aapravasi Ghat, where Indian indentured labourers first arrived in Mauritius, Intercontinental Slavery Museum and Ganga Talao, the ministry said.

Murmu will later address youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations and interact with the Indian diaspora and Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, it said.