President Droupadi Murmu to represent India at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will represent India at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19 and offer condolences on behalf of the government of India.

The president will visit the United Kingdom during September 17-19 to attend the state funeral, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The former head of state of the UK and head of the Commonwealth of Nations died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Indian government observed one day of national mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the British high commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India’s condolences.

“In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the external affairs ministry said.

PM Modi conveyed condolences on behalf of the Indian people to the British royal family and the people of UK on the death of Queen Elizabeth II during a phone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Saturday.

Truss thanked Modi “for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians”, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The Downing Street spokeswoman said the leaders “acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute” to the queen’s lifetime of service.