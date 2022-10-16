Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:54 PM IST

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI File Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI File Photo)
PTI |

President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

"...Murmu underwent cataract surgery today.... Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital,” it said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
draupadi murmu president
draupadi murmu president

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out