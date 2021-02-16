IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
india news

President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Aside from President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the country on the festival.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:32 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," President Kovind tweeted (in Hindi).

Aside from President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the country on the festival.

"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Basant Panchami, a symbol of new zeal and new energy. Mother Goddess Saraswati wishes to provide knowledge, prosperity and good health in everyone's life," Shah tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country.

As per the Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president ram nath kovind vasant panchami goddess durga goddess saraswati
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move is a massive step in the vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move is a massive step in the vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (File photo)
india news

Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The govt has allowed private companies to conduct surveying and mapping without prior approvals and sharing the data for various everyday applications, from logistics and transport to road safety and e-commerce
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 closure at Byculla, Mumbai, on February 15. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Visitors at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 closure at Byculla, Mumbai, on February 15. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
india news

Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The spike is particularly noticeable in Mumbai and surrounding areas two weeks after the local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were restarted for the general public from February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
india news

President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Aside from President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the country on the festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
india news

Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The HC issued the directions while hearing two petitions filed by councillors of Thane Municipal Corporation against the decision and asked them to inform the court before the next hearing on February 23
READ FULL STORY
Close
India started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
India started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
india news

Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that about 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's exports up 6.16 pc in January

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Aside from the exports, the trade deficit for January 2021 was estimated at USD 14.54 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
india news

Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The submarine was launched in January 2018 for sea trials and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, said a naval officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Amal KS/HT photo)
Representational Image. (Amal KS/HT photo)
india news

Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Only 69,742 health workers (27.51 %) out of the targeted 253,538 were given Covid-19 vaccines in the ninth round of the vaccination campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at 1,537 vaccination centres till 5 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Petrol price inches closer to 90-mark in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
india news

Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Nitish Kumar issued the order at a review of prohibition, excise and registration department’s working on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
india news

Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:45 AM IST
In October last year, Kangana Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their social media posts and other remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the statue of king Suheldev.
PM Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the statue of king Suheldev.
india news

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:33 AM IST
It will have representatives from major financial institutions, funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The plan focuses on safe and effective use of traditional medicine service, including Ayurveda and other Indian traditional systems of medicine, and its appropriate integration into national health care systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP