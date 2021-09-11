President Kovind in Prayagraj, lays foundation of National Law University, high court complex

President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and laid the foundations of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and Advocate Chambers, the new building complex of the Allahabad high court. The President was welcomed at the Bamrauli airport by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel. Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister of the state, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and other local MLAs were also present to welcome the president at the airport.

The new Allahabad high court complex includes a multi-level parking facility, an advocate chamber library, and an auditorium. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the building complex will have around 2,600 chambers for the lawyers of the court. Around 6,00 crore rupees have been released for the entire project.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony, the President said that timely and cheap justice in the common man's language is “our responsibility”.

“Lawyers and litigants face problems due to the lack of infrastructure in the judiciary,” the President said. “I have seen the struggle of the poor seeking justice. Proper infrastructure and the judicial appointment will ensure that justice is imparted on a timely basis.”

The Uttar Pradesh National Law University is being constructed in the Jhalwa area of Prayagraj. Referring to the varsity, the President said that the NLU must be built in accordance with guidelines that were designed after studying the very best law universities in the world.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, and other senior judges also graced the foundation-stone laying ceremony today with their presence. After the President unveiled the plaque for the institution, Union minister Rijiju said that Prayagraj is the center of culture and education and emboldens the spirit that the judiciary must always remain independent in its approach.

“We want India to be the center of arbitration and mediation of the world,” he said. “Speedy and timely delivery of justice to the common man is our target. I ensure that the central government is working with all its might to strengthen the judiciary.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed all the guests present at the event, which included the President of India, UP governor, the CJI, the law minister, other judges of the Supreme Court, and senior officials. He said that a demand for a separate law university and a multi-level parking facility was being raised for years. “Prayagraj is the land of ‘Dharma’ and about 24 crore people depend on Prayagraj for justice,” he said. “The state government will fully cooperate in the National Law University project.”

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, addressed the event in English and talked about the city's role in the freedom struggle. Pointing out that he is privileged to be in the land of Triveni, the CJI congratulated all the staff of the Prayagraj administration. Quoting Gandhi, he said, “What is really needed to make a democracy function is not knowledge or facts, but right education.”

Notably, this is the second time in two weeks that the President has made a visit to the state of Uttar Pradesh. President Kovind had earlier on August 26 gone on a four-day visit to the state by a special train, inaugurating multiple projects in the process. In late June, he had visited his ancestral village of Paraukh in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh and interacted with old friends from his school days and his early days of social service.