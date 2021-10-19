Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Prez Kovind, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi
india news

Prez Kovind, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated annually in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Eid Milad-un-Nabi to wish that the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday.

“Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from the Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country,” the President said.

In addition to the President, PM Modi tweeted, “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

RELATED STORIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Eid Mubarak to followers, and said, “My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace & brotherhood.”

Also Read | Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: All you need to know about date, history, significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated annually in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. Eid-e-Milad is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet by some.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K civilian killings to be probed by National Investigation Agency

Indian Army guns down six LeT terrorists in Rajouri jungles, fire-fight on

PM to inaugurate Kushinagar international airport, other projects in UP tomorrow

Kerala's rain pattern has seen a big shift, say experts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP