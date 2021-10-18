Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: All you need to know about date, history, significance

Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Saheb. The festival is observed by many Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. It is also known as Un-Nabi by the name of E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's birthday or the Prophet's birthday. First celebrated as an official festival in Egypt, the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad became more popular during the 11th century.

When Is Eid Milad-un-Nabi Being Celebrated?

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 18, 2021, and will end on the evening of October 19, 2021.

About Prophet Mohammad

Prophet Muhammad is believed to have been born on the 12th of 573 AD, the third month of Islam, Rabi al-Awwal. Eid-e-Milad is also mourned by some because it is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet. The full name of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad was Mohammad ibn Abdullah ibn Abdul Muttalib. He was born in the city of Mecca. It is believed in 610 AD he attained enlightenment in a cave named Heera near Mecca. He later preached the teachings of the Quran, the holy book of the religion of Islam.

The festival of Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated by followers of Islam. However, the Shias and Sunnis have different views about this festival.

How Is Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated?

It is believed that Sunni Muslims celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, and Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal.

Additionally, people wear green ribbons or green items of clothing, carry green flags or banners on this day. The green colour is a symbol of Islam and paradise. People also conduct activities like marches, parades, and night long prayers meetings.

Communal meals are also offered in mosques and other community buildings. Various exhibitions are featured in Saudi Arabia with photos of various mosques in holy cities.

Even though Eid-e-Milad is widely observed in India and other countries, many different sections of the Muslim community believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the tradition of festivities.

