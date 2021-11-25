Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

President Kovind, PM Modi to attend events related to Constitution Day

Ram Nath Kovind will read the Constitution’s Preamble and release digital versions of Constituent Assembly debates. Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Supreme Court’s Constitution Day celebrations
A recent photo of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at an event in Kanpur. (ANI)
Published on Nov 25, 2021
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend events related to Constitution Day on Friday.

Kovind will read the Constitution’s Preamble, release the digital versions of Constituent Assembly debates, and a calligraphed copy of the Constitution as well as its updated version that will include all amendments till date to mark the day. An online quiz will also be held to mark the occasion.

Modi will later inaugurate Supreme Court’s two-day Constitution Day celebrations. Supreme Court judges, chief justices of high courts and senior-most puisne judges, solicitor general of India are scheduled to attend the gathering that Modi will also address.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the online reading of the preamble to the Constitution will be available in 23 Indian languages. “The event is being organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker [Om Birla],” he said. He added Birla will also attend the programme.

