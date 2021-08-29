President Kovind worships Ram Lalla in makeshift temple in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind who is currently on a tour of Ayodhya on Sunday said that the town is nothing without Lord Ram as he worshipped Ram Lalla in the makeshift temple. The President also inaugurated the Ramayan Conclave in Ayodhya where the temple is being constructed.

“Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya,” the President said. President Kovind will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi construction site later in the day as well. Kovind said that Lord Ram acted as a unifying force and brought together Kols, Bheels, Vaanars and other tribes to form his ‘army’. He said that he forged friendships with tribals and during his time in exile he did not call the armies of Ayodhya and Mithila to fight the war.

The President also released a postal cover of the Ramayana conclave. He said Ayodhya will remain relevant because it was believed to be an ‘unconquerable’ capital due to ‘courage and power of Raghuvanshi kings Raghu, Dileep, Aj, Dashrath and Ram’.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya as well.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh also accompanied them.

President Kovind’s tour of Uttar Pradesh

The President embarked on his trip to Uttar Pradesh on August 26 with his visit to Lucknow where he addressed the passing out students during the convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. He unveiled a 20-foot-high statue of the former UP chief minister Dr Sampurnanand on August 27 in Lucknow’s Sainik School and also attended the concluding ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School. On the same day, the President attended the convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He visited Gorakhpur on Saturday where he laid the foundation for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya.