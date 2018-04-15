President Kovind receives first copy of book on Ambedkar

President Ram Nath Kovind received the first copy of the book ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Vyakti Nahin Sankalp’ from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who released it at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

On the occasion, the president said, “Ambedkar, like Martin Luther King Jr, is an inspiring figure for all humanity and there is need to do justice to his legacy.”

He said the book was a slim volume but covered the inspiring life of Ambedkar and several dimensions of his ideas and personality.

Kovind called the book an accessible resource to understand the Dalit social reformer.

He expressed hope that Ambedkar’s thoughts compiled in the book would motivate people to work together in peace and harmony.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot attended the function.