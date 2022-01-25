Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / President Kovind remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat in Republic Day address
india news

President Kovind remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat in Republic Day address

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said when a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on Tuesday. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn) 
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remembered the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash late last year along with his wife and 12 other defence personnel.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the President said when a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad.

The late general would be posthumously given the PadmaVibhushan award.

“Last month, in an unfortunate accident, we lost one of the bravest commanders of the country - General Bipin Rawat - his wife and many brave soldiers.”

Fourteen people, including the late CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were killed in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Further, the President hailed the inclusion of women in armed forces as a watershed moment for women empowerment. “As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, I am glad to note that it has been a water-shed year for women empowerment in the Armed Forces. Our daughters have broken the glass ceiling and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in the armed forces.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram nath kovind
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP