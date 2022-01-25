President Kovind remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat in Republic Day address

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remembered the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash late last year along with his wife and 12 other defence personnel.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the President said when a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad.

The late general would be posthumously given the PadmaVibhushan award.

“Last month, in an unfortunate accident, we lost one of the bravest commanders of the country - General Bipin Rawat - his wife and many brave soldiers.”

Fourteen people, including the late CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were killed in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Further, the President hailed the inclusion of women in armed forces as a watershed moment for women empowerment. “As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, I am glad to note that it has been a water-shed year for women empowerment in the Armed Forces. Our daughters have broken the glass ceiling and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in the armed forces.”

