President Kovind’s bypass surgery conducted successfully: Rajnath Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh said. “The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Singh tweeted.

The 75-year-old President underwent a health check-up at the Indian Army’s R&R Hospital last Friday after he complained of discomfort in his chest. He was later shifted to AIIMS. “The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS,” his office said in a statement on March 27.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enquired about the President's health after he was taken to the hospital.