President Kovind to begin his four-day visit to Kerala today

On the second day, President Kovind will visit the naval base in Kochi to witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command.
President Kovind will reach Bhavnagar city and then leave for Talgajarda, the native village of religious preacher Morari Bapu.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday embark on a four-day official visit to Kerala. As per the official statement, the President is scheduled to be in Kerala from December 21 to 24, during which he will attend a number of events.

On Day 1, Kovind will visit Kasargod to “grace and address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod," the release read.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and state local self government and excise minister MV Govindan will be present at the event being held for the graduation of 742 students.

On December 22, he will proceed to Kochi to witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command and visit Vikrant Cell at the naval base. Meanwhile, on the third day of his visit President Kovind will unveil a statue of PN Panicker in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

He will offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening and stay at the Raj Bhavan. The President will fly back to Delhi on the morning of December 24, officials stated.

President Kovind was last seen at the wedding reception of vice president Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter. Several other dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice NV Ramana, BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh and other dignitaries and celebrities were also spotted at the event.

