Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Drass
india news

President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Drass

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the president will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15
President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

New Delhi Breaking away from the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with jawans in Ladakh’s Drass area. Traditionally, the president has been participating in Dussehra celebrations in the national capital.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the president will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15. On Thursday, the president will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, the communiqué said. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur (J-K) in the evening. On October 15, Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans.

Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP’s old headquarters on Ashoka Road to be venue for meetings ahead of state polls

Lakhimpur violence: Two more arrested, bail plea of Ashish Mishra rejected

Opposition targets Rajnath over Savarkar remark

Covid curfew extended in Andhra with more relaxations
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP