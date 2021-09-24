President Kovind to give away National Service Scheme Awards today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NSS volunteers work on issues of social relevance through regular and special camping activities--including literacy and education, health, family welfare and nutrition, environment conservation among others. 
SEP 24, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday give away the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2019-20 to 42 people in three different categories virtually from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur and minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik will attend the ceremony from Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Union ministry of youth affairs and sports said in a statement that NSS is a central sector scheme, which was launched in 1969, with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of students through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

NSS volunteers work on issues of social relevance through regular and special camping activities--including literacy and education, health, family welfare and nutrition, environment conservation, social service programmes, programmes for the empowerment of women, programmes connected with economic development activities, rescue and relief during calamities, etc.

The Union ministry of youth affairs and sports confers the National Service Scheme Award every year to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by universities or colleges, councils, senior secondary, NSS units and programme officers and NSS volunteers to further promote NSS in the country.

