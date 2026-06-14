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President Murmu, Odisha governor, CM greet people on Raja festival

President Murmu, Odisha governor, CM greet people on Raja festival

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 01:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu led Odisha in extending greetings to its people on Sunday on the occasion of Raja, an agrarian festival celebrating womanhood.

President Murmu, Odisha governor, CM greet people on Raja festival

Besides Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished people well on the occasion, highlighting that the message of environmental protection is embedded in this festival.

All agricultural activities are halted during these three days of the festival, as it is believed that Mother Earth takes rest during this period.

In a social media post, President Murmu said, "On the occasion of this mass festival 'Raja', I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country, especially the people of Odisha. This festival of the monsoon season is celebrated to honour the earth, the mother, and the clouds."

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, further said that the festival is a reminder to people of the importance of living in harmony with nature.

"The culture that acknowledges the necessity of rest for future creation its successors, grounded in this humane and scientific philosophy have also accorded the highest priority to the dignity.

"In our governance system, importance is given to maternal energy. As a reflection of that thought process, a provision is made for additional leave specifically for working sisters," Majhi said.

"May our journey of development become even more dynamic... Let us, once again, seek the blessings of Mother Bhumidevi and reaffirm our firm resolve to build a prosperous, proud, empowered, and developed Odisha," the chief minister said in a X post.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion.

"This unique culture and tradition are a symbol of our respect for nature. May this occasion of joy and celebration fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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