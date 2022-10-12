President Murmu on a 3-day visit to Tripura & Assam; to launch several projects

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Tripura and Assam on Wednesday to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

President Murmu will be on a three-day visit to the states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at the Capital Complex in Agartala and lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students.

Also Read:Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹145 crore

She will also launch the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre at Agartala and IIT-Agartala from the Rabindra Sata Barshiki Bhawan.

Later, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the government of Tripura at the Town Hall in Agartala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, President Murmu will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and an extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang in Manipur at the Agartala railway station, the statement said.

On Thursday at IIT Guwahati, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the union ministries of electronics and information technology and health and family welfare, and the government of Assam.

These projects include a supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati, a medical college and hospital at Dhubri, and zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh in Assam and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later that day, the president will attend a civic reception and a cultural programme at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

On the final day, President Murmu will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Assam government and the union ministries of road transport and highways, petroleum and natural gas and railways.

These include the launch of model Anganwadi Centres with modern facilities, Mission Saubhagya, inauguration of the rail-fed petroleum storage depot of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at Moinarband, Silchar, and two highway projects.

President Murmu will also lay the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in the tea garden areas of Assam, two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Aghtori in Guwahati, and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland, and Mandipathar in Meghalaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}