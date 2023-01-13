President Murmu, PM Modi lead in paying tribute to Sharad Yadav

Former Union minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at the age of 75.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other national and political leaders, expressed their condolences over Yadav’s death.

President Droupadi Murmu wrote, “Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers.”

Expressing grief of Yadav’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the leader.

In his condolence message, he described Yadav as an “outstanding parliamentarian for decades” who “strengthened the politics of equality”

While offering her condolences, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief.”

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he was saddened by the passing away of Sharad Yadav while adding, “I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members.”

Yadav was a member in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004 and merged his party Loktantrik Janata Dal with Rashtriya Janata Dal in March 2022 pitching for unity in opposition ranks to take on the BJP.

Born in MP’s Hoshangabad district, Yadav did a Bachelor of Science from Robertson College, Jabalpur. He entered the Lok Sabha for the first time from Jabalpur after winning a by-poll in 1974. Yadav served as MP in both houses of Parliament. He was elected to Rajya Sabha three times and Lok Sabha seven times.

Yadav along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were instrumental in making JD(U) a potent force in Bihar politics and also dislodging Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD rule in the state.

Yadav shared a healthy relationship with Kumar, however, also seen as a key votary for the JD(U)-RJD alliance in the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar against the BJP, Yadav later parted ways with Kumar over his decision to ally with the BJP again.