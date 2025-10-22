President Murmu to offer prayers at Sabarimala as part of 4-day Kerala visit

Kochi: President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple and unveil a bust of former president KR Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram as part of her four-day visit to Kerala beginning Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu being received by Union Minister of State George Kurian and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan upon her arrival in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI PHOTO)

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the President at the airport earlier.

On Wednesday, President Murmu is expected to fly by an IAF chopper from Thiruvananthapuram to Nilackal, the base camp of Sabarimala, arriving around 11am. According to a top Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official, she will proceed to the Pampa Ganapathy Temple from where she will collect the traditional ‘irumudikettu’ (a pouch containing sacred offerings for Lord Ayyappa) as part of the pilgrimage.

A convoy of five vehicles along with an ambulance will carry the President uphill along the Swamy Ayyappan road. TDB president PS Prasanth said that arrangements have been made as per National Security Guard (NSG) protocols for the President’s visit to the hill shrine.

“Temple traditions as well as NSG protocols will be followed as part of the President’s visit. There will be high security arrangements, so naturally there will be some restrictions for other pilgrims,” he said.

This will be President Murmu’s first visit to Sabarimala. In the past, Presidents like VV Giri have offered prayers at the temple.

On Thursday, the President will unveil the bust of former President KR Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan and later inaugurate the ‘mahasamadhi’ centenary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Madhom in Varkala.