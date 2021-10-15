President, PM Modi greet nation on Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended their greetings to people on the occasion of the Dussehra, also known as Vijay Dashami, amid subdued celebrations due to the countrywide restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. President Kovind said Dussehra "inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to wish people on Dussehra. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he wrote on Twitter.

Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival with great enthusiasm across the country.

People mark the occasion by burning the effigy of Ravan, a mythological demon king in the Hindu epic Ramayana who was defeated by Lord Rama, symbolising that good always prevails over evil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dussehra also signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities as each head of the Ravana symbolises one bad quality. Dusshera also marks the beginning of Diwali.

The festival is also associated with Goddess Durga. It is said that it was on this day that Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for more than nine days. Women in West Bengal and other parts also participate in ‘sindoor khela’ on the last day to bid the goddess a farewell. It involves women applying vermilion (sindoor) on each other after applying it on the Goddess Durga's feet and forehead and feeding her with sweets and betel leaves.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate seven new defence firms, carved out of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which was dissolved by the defence ministry earlier this year. He will also address the nation virtually during the event to mark the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}