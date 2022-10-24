President, PM Modi lead Diwali greetings: 'Brightness and radiance'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the Diwali wishes on the ‘festival of lights’. In her message to the country, President Murmu said that people across the country should try and use the lamp of knowledge to light up the lives of those in need. "I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all people in the country," she added.

Stating that Diwali is “associated with brightness and radiance”, PM Modi wished a “wonderful Diwali”. “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among other leaders who greeted the country. “Happy Diwali to all the countrymen. May this festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes on Diwali. “Warm Diwali greetings to everyone. May this festival bring joy, health, and wealth in your life,” he wrote.

The official handle of BJP on Twitter shared a picture and wrote: “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

On its official Twitter handle, the Congress - which has paused the Bharat Jodo Yatra - posted: “Whatever the age, the victory of religion over unrighteousness is certain. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha fill your life with wealth and prosperity.”

Diwali - one of the most significant Hindu festivals - is observed annually on the 15th day of Kartik month which is the darkest night of the year as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair.

The festival is extended over five days. It started with Dhanteras on Saturday and would end with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday.

