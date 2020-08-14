‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:19 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that Mahatma Gandhi’s teaching is the principle guiding our republic and added that it was an occasion to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. President Kovind also congratulated the countrymen on the occasion during his speech on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

“The day is for our youth to feel the pride associated with India’s independence,” Kovind said.

The president also said that the country was in debt to corona warriors who have risked and even given their lives to protect others. He added that India’s fight against the pandemic was an example for the rest of the world.

“By extending a helping hand towards other countries fight coronavirus has illustrated that India is always ready to help others,” President Kovind said, adding that the whole world was recognizing the Indian value of considering the world as one family.

President’s address on the eve of the 74th Independence Day comes in a year marked by the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy and other spheres of life.

Even the I-Day on Saturday will be celebrated under restrictions placed on the number of visitors at the iconic Red Fort and observance of special safety protocols during the curtailed programme to keep the highly contagious disease at bay.

Before the coronavirus gripped India after detection of the first case in Kerala on January 30, the country witnessed deadly riots in Delhi in late February over the Citizens Amendment Act leading to 53 deaths.

Later in May, tensions spiked with China over its military’s transgressions along the disputed Line of Actual Control with India which peaked on June 15 when clashes between personnel of the two armed forced led to deaths of 20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel ranked officer and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers.

Earlier this month, the foundation stone laying ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held.

President Kovind was elected in year 2017 and this was his fourth address to the nation on the eve of the Independence Day

The invitees have been requested to wear masks. Besides this, an adequate number of suitable masks have been kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, hand sanitizers will be made available at pre-defined locations. Display boards are placed discreetly to attract the attention of invitees.

Thermal screening of guests at all entry points has been planned, whereas medical booths have been set up at various locations across the venue.