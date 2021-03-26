Home / India News / President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Army hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort; kept under
President Kovind took the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) earlier this month
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Army hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort; kept under observation. (ANI File Photo )

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army hospital in Delhi on Friday following chest discomfort in the morning, hospital authorities said in a statement. They added that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

His condition was stated to be stable.

Earlier in the day, Kovind extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country's 50th Independence Day. “On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kovind took the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) earlier this month. “President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated,” his office wrote on Twitter.

