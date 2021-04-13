President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Gudi Padwa

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes to all Indians on the occasion of Gudi Padwa which marks the beginning of the New Year for the Maharashtrian and the Konkani communities. Taking it to Twitter, President Kovind expressed his best wishes to the citizens.

He pointed out Gudi Padwa, which falls on the same day as Chaitra Sukladi, Baisakhi, Vishu, Navreh and other festivals showcases India’s unity and also exhibits the country’s rich culture. “May these joyous festivals strengthen the spirit of prosperity, harmony and unity in our society and encourage goodwill and fraternity among the people,” the President tweeted.

“Best wishes on Gudi Padwa. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives," PM Modi tweeted.

On Gudi Padwa, people across India and especially in the states of Maharashtra and Goa purchase clothes, jewellery, automobiles, sweets etc. They draw rangolis and other decorations outside their doorsteps and also participate in street processions and dance.

However, due to the prevailing coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), celebrations are being carried out in a restricted manner.

In Maharashtra, where a night curfew has already been imposed to curb the spread of the disease, residents are urged by the authorities to celebrate Gudi Padwa at home and not venture out to public and religious places due to the sharp spike in the state’s Covid-19 cases. “No more than five people at a place. Celebrate the festival only at home,” the home department’s guidelines, issued on Monday said.