Presidential election 2022: Voting, result and other dates | Key takeaways

The term of the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will expire on July 24 and the new president has to be sworn in by July 25, the poll body further said at a presser.
Presidential election 2022: The process for election of the next president will be completed before President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The elections to select the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, on July 21, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. A total of 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect Ram Nath Kovind's successor. The term of the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will expire on July 24 and the new president has to be sworn in by July 25, the poll body further said at a presser.

Here are the key takeaways from the ECI's presser:

>The nominations can be filed after the issue of notification on June 15 and can be filed till June 29, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

>Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 30 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be July 2.

>All Covid-19-related protocols will have to be followed during voting and counting of votes for the presidential election.

>No political party will be allowed to issue any kind of whip.

>The total number of electors for the election will be 4,809 – 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs.

>Voting for the presidential election will take place in Parliament and the premises of state assemblies; Rajya Sabha secretary-general will be the returning officer. While MPs cast their vote in Parliament and MLAs in their respective state assemblies.

>In case of an emergency, the EC would need to be informed 10 days in advance for MPs to vote in a state assembly or for MLAs to vote in the Parliament complex.

