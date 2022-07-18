Race to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Here's a list of 14 presidents of India

Presidential elections 2022: The race to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, between India's first tribal presidential candidate and a former finance minister, begins Monday as National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition’s joint pick - Yashwant Sinha - battle it out for the post of President of India. The numbers, however, are in Murmu's favour.

Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs are set to vote for their pick for the country's top post as President Ram Nath Kovind's term comes to an end on July 24. The counting of votes for the next President will be held on Thursday and the swearing-in will take place on July 25.

Among the 14 presidents of India since the nation became a republic in 1950, seven have belonged to a political party, of whom six were backed by the Congress. Meanwhile, seven others were Independents. Kovind, the 14th President of India, was the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidate to take the chair.

Two Presidents, Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, died in the office. Rajendra Prasad, the first President, is to date the only one to have been re-elected to the position.

Pratibha Patil, the last Congress-backed candidate to hold the post, was also India's first woman president and will in all probability be followed by this year's BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Presidential elections in India have mostly been fought in a straightforward manner. However, the 1969 election is said to be the most interesting one so far when Congress candidate Neelam Sanjiva Reddy lost to Independent VV Giri, who was said to be backed by Indira Gandhi. Reddy was later elected as the President unopposed without any Presidential election held in 1977.

Here's a full list of 14 presidents of India:

Name of President Years in office Political Party Rajendra Prasad 1950-1962 Indian National Congress Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1962-1967 Independent Zakir Husain 1967-1969 (died in office) Independent VV Giri 1969-1974 Independent Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 1974-1977 Indian National Congress Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 1977-1982 Janata Party Zail Singh 1982-1987 Indian National Congress Ramaswamy Venkataraman 1987-1992 Indian National Congress Shankar Dayal Sharma 1992-1997 Indian National Congress KR Narayan 1997-2002 Indian National Congress APJ Abdul Kalam 2002-2007 Independent Prathiba Patil 2007-2012 Indian National Congress Pranab Mukherjee 2012-2017 Indian National Congress Ram Nath Kovind 2017-2022 Bharatiya Janata Party