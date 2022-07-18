Presidential poll: PM Modi, CMs vote in Droupadi Murmu v Yashwant Sinha race

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote for the presidential elections 2022. The prime minister arrived in the polling station set up inside the Parliament and exercised his right to vote. He is a two-time sitting Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.“This session is also important because elections for the office of President & Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation,” Modi had said before voting, which coincides with the commencement of monsoon session of parliament.

The polling is underway to elect the next president of India, who succeeds Ram Nath Kovind. The contest is between NDA presidential candidate and opposition's joint nominee Yashwant Sinha.Several chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin have already cast their votes.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin cast his vote after getting discharged from the hospital. The DMK leader was suffering from Covid-19.

The president of India is indirectly elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament and all the state legislative Assemblies including that of Delhi and Puducherry.The counting of votes will be held on July 21, and the new president will take oath on July 25.

