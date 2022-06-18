Presidential polls: 'Grateful' Farooq Abdullah turns down Opposition's proposal to be its candidate

After veteran politician Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, too, on Saturday, withdrew his name as the joint opposition's potential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. In a statement on Twitter, his party, the National Conference (JKNC), quoting the former CM, said the decision was taken as the Union territory was passing through a ‘critical juncture.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Pawar not to run for Prez poll, Oppn to meet again to find consensus candidate

“I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I've received & honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu & Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times,” the statement quoted the 84-year-old leader as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdullah further said, “I have a lot more politics ahead of me & look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate.”

He also said he was ‘honoured’ that his name was proposed, adding that he was ‘very grateful’ to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who convened the joint opposition's June 15 meeting in New Delhi to discuss the presidential polls. In the meeting, the parties resolved to field a consensus candidate for the July 18 elections.

Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, was the first choice of the combined opposition to be the next President of India. After he ‘humbly’ declined the offer, the names of Abdullah and former diplomat Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, were also proposed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Sharad Pawar says 'happy to continue my service' after declining Prez poll offer

The opposition parties will next meet in Mumbai on June 20 or 21. The counting of votes for presidential elections, if needed, will take place on July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON