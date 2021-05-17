Prevent immersion of bodies in rivers: Centre

New Delhi:Following reports of scores of dead bodies found floating on Ganga and its tributaries in wake of the second coronavirus pandemic wave, the Centre has directed states to prevent dumping of bodies in the river and focus on their safe disposal, and ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to carry out an overall monitoring and surveillance of water quality.

“Namami Gange directs states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Over the past week, nearly 800 bodies have been fished out of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Ballia districts, and Bihar’s Buxar district. Local administration suspect the bodies could belong to Covid patients but testing is difficult because the corpses are decomposed

On Saturday, officials from the Jal Shakti ministry; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; Central Pollution Control Board held a review meeting with the representatives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments where it was decided that state pollution control boards will be roped in to keep a check on the river water quality while the CPCB will monitor the overall surveillance. States have also been urged to prevent sand burials along the river.

“We may approach appropriate laboratories for water sampling like the national institute of virology (NIV) to understand what are the chances of the viral infection spreading through water. Other parameters will also be studied,” said a senior official from Central Pollution Control Board on condition of anonymity.

“The situation is being followed up with several districts like Unnao, Kanpur rural, Ghazipur, Balia and Buxar, Saran in Bihar. However, some cases have also been reported from other districts. The state missions should follow up action taken with all districts,” said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, who was present at the meeting.

Officials representing the Uttar Pradesh government -- Rajnish Dubey, Addl Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Anurag Shrivastava, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, UP and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said that district magistrates have intensified patrolling at the ghats to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga. Around 13 additional crematoria, under Namami Gange, have been made available for cremations and the government is ensuring financial support to the needy for safe cremation as per Covid-19 protocol, an official added. The state Panchayati Raj Department has also announced financial support of ₹5000 for cremations in rural areas.

Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said that the state government will bear the cost of cremations and burials of Covid-19 patients. Patrolling has also been intensified in Buxar and Saran (Chhapra) areas, an official added.

New Delhi:Following reports of scores of dead bodies found floating on Ganga and its tributaries in wake of the second coronavirus pandemic wave, the Centre has directed states to prevent dumping of bodies in the river and focus on their safe disposal, and ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to carry out an overall monitoring and surveillance of water quality. “Namami Gange directs states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday. Over the past week, nearly 800 bodies have been fished out of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Ballia districts, and Bihar’s Buxar district. Local administration suspect the bodies could belong to Covid patients but testing is difficult because the corpses are decomposed On Saturday, officials from the Jal Shakti ministry; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; Central Pollution Control Board held a review meeting with the representatives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments where it was decided that state pollution control boards will be roped in to keep a check on the river water quality while the CPCB will monitor the overall surveillance. States have also been urged to prevent sand burials along the river. “We may approach appropriate laboratories for water sampling like the national institute of virology (NIV) to understand what are the chances of the viral infection spreading through water. Other parameters will also be studied,” said a senior official from Central Pollution Control Board on condition of anonymity. MORE FROM THIS SECTION K’taka govt draws plan to tackle Covid spike in rural areas Inside the war room leading TN Covid fight Covid-19: What you need to know Oxygen, vaccine shortage key topics in Modi’s Covid meet with CMs “The situation is being followed up with several districts like Unnao, Kanpur rural, Ghazipur, Balia and Buxar, Saran in Bihar. However, some cases have also been reported from other districts. The state missions should follow up action taken with all districts,” said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, who was present at the meeting. Officials representing the Uttar Pradesh government -- Rajnish Dubey, Addl Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Anurag Shrivastava, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, UP and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said that district magistrates have intensified patrolling at the ghats to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga. Around 13 additional crematoria, under Namami Gange, have been made available for cremations and the government is ensuring financial support to the needy for safe cremation as per Covid-19 protocol, an official added. The state Panchayati Raj Department has also announced financial support of ₹5000 for cremations in rural areas. Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said that the state government will bear the cost of cremations and burials of Covid-19 patients. Patrolling has also been intensified in Buxar and Saran (Chhapra) areas, an official added.