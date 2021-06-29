Prez Kovind to lay foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet last week approved the proposal of the state cultural department to construct the cultural centre over 5493.52 square metre land. A 25 feet high statue of Ambedkar will also be built there.

The memorial will come up at a cost of ₹45.04 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, research centre, gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre. The memorial building will also have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.

Kovind, who is Lucknow on a two-day visit, arrived here from Kanpur on Monday. He was due to leave for Delhi on Tuesday after a five-day visit to his home state. Kovind arrived on a special train in Lucknow on Monday after his three-day stay in his village in Kanpur Dehat district.