Home / India News / Prez Kovind to lay foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo)
india news

Prez Kovind to lay foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today

The memorial will come up at a cost of 45.04 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, research centre, gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:22 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet last week approved the proposal of the state cultural department to construct the cultural centre over 5493.52 square metre land. A 25 feet high statue of Ambedkar will also be built there.

Also Read | Scientists urge President to recall draft rules for Lakshadweep

The memorial will come up at a cost of 45.04 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, research centre, gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre. The memorial building will also have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.

Kovind, who is Lucknow on a two-day visit, arrived here from Kanpur on Monday. He was due to leave for Delhi on Tuesday after a five-day visit to his home state. Kovind arrived on a special train in Lucknow on Monday after his three-day stay in his village in Kanpur Dehat district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.