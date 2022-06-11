Prez polls: Mamata invites 22 Oppn leaders to attend June 15 meet. Full list here

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of the opposition leaders at the Constitution Club in Delhi on June 15. The Trinamool Congress chief has sent an invitation to 22 opposition leaders to attend the meeting as the race for Raisina Hills heats up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting," the Trinamool Congress statement read.

Ever since her victory in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee has been aggressively pushing for a united opposition to fight the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the 22 invitees to Banerjee's meeting include Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan etc. ALSO READ: Presidential election: NDA’s nominee set to hold advantage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the full list of the opposition leaders invited to attend the TMC chief's meeting on Wednesday.1. Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister, Delhi)

2. Pinarayi Vijayan (Chief Minister, Kerela)

3. Naveen Patnaik (Chief Minister, Odisha)

4. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (Chief Minister, Telangana)

5. MK Stalin (Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu)

6. Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister, Maharastra)

7. Hemant Soren (Chief Minister, Jharkhand)

8. Bhagwant Singh Mann (Chief Minister, Punjab)

9. Sonia Gandhi (President, INC)

10. Lalu Prasad Yadav (President, RJD)

11. D. Raja (General Secretary, CPI)

12. Sitaram Yechury (General Secretary, CPIM)

13. Akhilesh Yadav (President, Samajwadi Party)

14. Sharad Pawar (President, NCP)

15. Jayant Chaudhary (National President, RLD)

16. H. D. Kumaraswamy (Former CM of Karnataka)

17. H. D. Deve Gowda (MP, Former PM of India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

18. Farooq Abdullah (President, JKNC)

19. Mehbooba Mufti (President, PDP)

20. S. Sukhbir Singh Badal (President, Shiromani Akali Dal)

21. Pawan Chamling (President, Sikkim Democratic Front)

22. K. M. Kader Mohideen (President, IUML)ALSO READ: Presidential poll: Candidate must have 50 MPs, MLAs as proposers, another 50 as secondersThe presidential polls will be held on July 18 while the counting of votes will take place on July 21. President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term ends on July 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON