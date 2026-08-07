'Prime Influencer': Dipke takes a dig at PM Modi's National Handloom Day Instagram video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off this year’s National Handloom Day campaign with a social media push that also drew an unexpected reaction from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

PM Modi’s reel triggers ‘prime influencer’ reaction from CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke (ANI/@narendramodi/Instagram)

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On August 6, Modi shared an Instagram reel asking people to celebrate National Handloom Day on August 7 by posting videos of their favourite handloom products, including GRWM-style content, with #NationalHandloomDay.

Soon after, Dipke commented “prime influencer” on Modi’s Instagram post. He later shared a separate video urging the Prime Minister to address India’s youth in his Independence Day speech.

Narendra Modi asked people to post handloom and GRWM videos

In his August 6 X post, Modi wrote: “Tomorrow, 7th August is National Handloom Day. Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular. Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos on social media. Don’t forget to use #NationalHandloomDay.”

The Instagram reel carried the same message. Speaking directly to viewers while displaying colourful handloom fabrics, Modi said, “Friends, we must not forget August 7, 1905.

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{{^usCountry}} He also asked people to celebrate National Handloom Day with the same enthusiasm as Friendship Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also asked people to celebrate National Handloom Day with the same enthusiasm as Friendship Day. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi added, “Celebrating Handloom Day means supporting every poor family and every weaver family that creates clothes on looms with their own hands from their small homes. There are countless new varieties and designs available in handloom products…”

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He further added, “Our goal is to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, even the smallest and poorest families must become economically prosperous.”

Abhijeet Dipke reacts to PM Modi’s reel

Among the many reactions on Instagram, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke left a short comment that read, “prime influencer.”

It came under Modi’s reel promoting National Handloom Day and encouraging social media users to create and share videos highlighting India’s handloom products.

National Handloom Day has been observed every year since 2015. It marks the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement on August 7, 1905, and aims to support weavers, preserve India’s textile traditions and encourage rural livelihoods.

Abhijeet Dipke urges PM Modi to speak about youth

In a separate reel posted later, Dipke appealed to Modi to use his Independence Day address from the Red Fort to speak directly to young people.

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He said, “We request the Prime Minister to address the youth this Independence Day and tell them what steps are being taken for them.”

The video was shared on August 6, 2026, days before Independence Day and focused on issues affecting India's youth.

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Dipke earlier also announced CJP’s nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign, saying education would be its first priority because rising school, college and coaching fees have made quality education difficult for many families.