Four Cs enables us to harness power of culture: PM Modi at G20 meet

Commending the efforts of G20 cultural ministers to shape a G20 action plan with tangible outcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that four Cs—Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration will enable us to harness the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future for the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Culture Ministers' Meet in Varanasi via video conference on Saturday. (ANI)

Modi addressed the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh via video link on Saturday. Welcoming all the G20 delegates to the city of Varanasi, Modi expressed delight that the G20 Culture Ministers’ working group has launched the ‘Culture Unites All’ campaign, which encapsulates the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future. He also commended their pivotal role in shaping a G20 Action Plan with tangible outcomes.

“Your work reflects the importance of the four Cs - Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration. It will enable us to harness the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future”, Modi said.

Referring to Kashi as one of the oldest living cities, the Prime Minister mentioned the nearing town of Sarnath, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. “Kashi is known to be a treasure chest of knowledge, duty and truth and it is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India”, the Prime Minister remarked and suggested the guests witness the Ganga Aarti program, pay a visit to Sarnath and try out the delicacies of Kashi.

“Culture has an inherent potential to unite us. It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Therefore, your work (the work of G20 culture ministers group) holds immense significance for entire humanity,” said Modi.

“We in India are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage”, said Modi as he underlined that India has been working hard to preserve and revitalise its heritage sites. We are using technology to make cultural sites more tourist friendly, he said.

He mentioned mapping the country’s cultural assets and artists at the national level as well as village level. He also mentioned building several centres to celebrate India’s culture and gave the example of the tribal museums located in different parts of the country, which showcase the vibrant culture of India’s tribal communities.

Referring to the Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi, Modi said that it is a one-of-a-kind effort to showcase India’s democratic heritage. He said, “We are also building ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ National Museum in Delhi. After being completed, It will stand as the world’s largest museum showcasing India’s history and culture spanning over 5,000 years.”

Speaking about the important issue of restitution of cultural property, Modi welcomed the efforts of the working group and said that tangible heritage is not only of material value but it is also the history and identity of a nation.

“Everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage.” Since 2014, Modi informed that India has brought back hundreds of such artifacts that showcase the glory of its ancient civilisation. He also commended the efforts towards living heritage as well as contributions to ‘Culture for LiFE’. After all, Modi said cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations.

Modi expressed confidence that the efforts of the working group will foster sustainable practices and lifestyles.

“We believe that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification,” said Modi.

Modi underlined that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification, and it is echoed in India’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’, which means development as well as heritage. “India takes pride in its 2,000-year-old craft heritage, with nearly 3,000 unique arts and crafts”, Modi said as he highlighted the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, which showcases the uniqueness of Indian crafts while fostering self-reliance at the same time.

He emphasised that the efforts of G20 nations towards promoting cultural and creative industries hold profound significance as they will facilitate inclusive economic development and support creativity and innovation.

In the coming month, Modi said that India is going to roll out the PM Vishwakarma Yojana with an initial outlay of 1.8 billion dollars. It would create an ecosystem of support for traditional artisans and enable them to flourish in their crafts and contribute to the preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Technology is an important ally in celebrating culture, Modi said and mentioned India’s National Digital District Repository, which is helping rediscover the stories of freedom struggle. He emphasised India’s usage of technology to ensure better preservation of its cultural landmarks.

