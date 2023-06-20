PM Modi arrives in US for State visit. Check his power-packed day-wise schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally arrived in New York as part of the first leg of his three-day State visit to the United States. Prime Minister Modi's power-packed State visit will witness him joining President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for State dinner, address the joint session of US Congress, celebrate International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters and interaction with thought leaders as well the Indian diaspora. PM Modi's visit to US: LIVE updatesHere is a day-wise schedule of the prime minister during his visit to the United States. Wednesday June 21Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarter lawns. It will be the first time when the yoga day's main event will be held abroad, nine years after the PM had proposed from the UN General Assembly podium to mark it as an annual commemoration. The prime minister will also meet Twitter chief Elon Musk in New York. It will be the first meeting between the two since the billionaire took over reins of the social media platform and introduced sweeping changes. Modi will also meet top thought leaders including American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, investor Ray Dalio, and American singer Falu Shah.After New York, PM Modi will head straight to the capital Washington DC to meet President Biden and First Lady. Thursday, June 22On Day 2, PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Biden at the White House. More than a thousand people including members of the diaspora are expected to attend the event. The prime minister will hold a high level dialogue with the US President. Biden is the third president which Modi will meet in the US, the others being Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

According to reports, both India and United States are expected to take forward movement on crucial defence deals. It includes those for manufacturing GE Aviation’s F414 engine and for acquiring 31 MQ-9 weaponised drones.After the bilateral meet, Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress, the second time since 2016. Former British prime minister Winston Churchill and South African president Nelson Mandela are some of the world leaders to be accorded this honour twice.

In the evening, Biden and the First Lady will host a state dinner in honour of PM Modi that evening. Several guests including members of Congress, diplomats and celebrities are expected to attend the dinner.

Friday, June 23Day after meeting Biden, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken. He is also scheduled to have interactions with CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. The prime minister will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event will be for two hours from 7pm to 9pm (local time) on June 23.Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform for Modi and other guests.

