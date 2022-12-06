Home / India News / Priority should be given to countering terror financing: NSA Doval

Priority should be given to countering terror financing: NSA Doval

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:42 AM IST

The NSAs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave while Turkmenistan is being represented by its ambassador to India.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)
PTI |

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday strongly pitched for giving greater priority by countries of the region to counter terror financing, saying monetary resources are the "lifeblood" of terrorism.

In an address at the inaugural India-Central Asia meeting of national security advisors, Doval also said that all UN member states should refrain from providing any form of support to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts and fulfil the obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions.

He described Central Asia as India's "extended neighbourhood", and said New Delhi accords "highest priority" to this region.

The NSAs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave while Turkmenistan is being represented by its ambassador to India.

"Afghanistan is an important issue concerning all of us. India's concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table," he said.

Doval said connectivity with Central Asian countries remained a key priority for India and that New Delhi stands ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region.

"While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he said, seen as an oblique reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nsa ajit doval
nsa ajit doval

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out