e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Priority to maintain law and order: Bihar Deputy CM on Tejashwi’s ‘Maha jungle raj’ remark

Priority to maintain law and order: Bihar Deputy CM on Tejashwi’s ‘Maha jungle raj’ remark

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said, “It is not a hidden fact, everyone knows what was the law and order situation under the previous government in Bihar, and BJP has successfully transformed the state. It is our government’s priority to maintain the law and order situation in the state.”

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad speaking with media outside Bihar assembly.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad speaking with media outside Bihar assembly.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘maha jungle raj’ remark, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Sunday said the maintenance of law and order in the state is his government’s priority.

“It is not a hidden fact, everyone knows what was the law and order situation under the previous government in Bihar, and BJP has successfully transformed the state. It is our government’s priority to maintain the law and order situation in the state” Prasad said.

“All the MLAs of BJP are standing with the party and Tejashwi Yadav should first fix his own house and avoid giving such statements,” he added.

Prasad’s reaction came after Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by terming the law and order situation in the state as “maha jungle raj”.

“In Bihar, ‘maha jungle raj’ is going wild with the outpouring of criminals, gunfire, and havoc on businessmen. There is a chaotic and scary environment everywhere. Law and order have vanished. The Chief Minister sitting in his double-engine train is lethargic and helpless. Why is ‘maharaja’ of the maha jungle raj silent?” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He said this after an aide of Janata Dal-United legislator Amarendra Pandey died on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others.

Those who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered and two persons have been arrested in the matter and are being questioned about their involvement in the crime.

tags
top news
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In