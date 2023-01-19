Prison raided after photos on inmate’s b’day bash goes viral

Bengaluru: The Ramanagara police conducted a raid at the district central jail after photos of a criminal Kiran Kumar alias ‘Tamate’ Kiran’s birthday celebration inside the jail went viral on social media, officials said.

In the raid, police seized two mobile phones.

Kiran Kumar, who is lodged in the district jail in Ramanagara celebrated his birthday on January 14 in his barrack. Kiran is currently lodged in the jail for an attempt to dacoity and he also has murder and attempt to murder cases pending trial.

Some of his fellow inmates also joined him in the celebrations, said police. One of the inmates named Karthik, who is accused of murder, shared the photo on Instagram. After a person brought it to the notice of the police, Ramanagara SP raided the central jail and seized mobile phones from the accused.

The police have also booked four accused under section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act (Penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles)

“Based on information from the public that a person named Kiran has celebrated his birthday in Ramanagara prison, we conducted searches inside the jail and seized two mobile phones. We have filed a case against inmates Kiran, Karthik, Lokesh and Venu, who were in the photograph. We will also be submitting a report to ADGP (Prisons) to conduct an inquiry to find out if there is any involvement of any of the prison staff,” said a senior police officer,.

There are 250 inmates in the Ramanagara jail. The police last year conducted raids on the central jail twice and seized several mobile phones and tobacco products.