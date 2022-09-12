Prisoner out on bail thrashed to death by villagers in Assam

A prisoner who was out on bail in connection with a theft case was thrashed to death by villagers in Charaideo district of Assam on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Salkathani village under Sapekhaiti police station around 8.am when four villagers beat 24-year-old Manglu Tanti to death, they added.

“By the time our team got information of the incident and reached the spot around 8.30am, the victim was severely injured and unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Nekibuddin Ahmed, in-charge of Sapekhaiti police station.

According to police, Tanti had several criminal cases against him in the past including of theft and attack on police personnel.. He had been granted bail last month by a local court in connection with a theft case.

“Once out on bail, he was again indulging in anti-social activities and threatening villagers. He indulged in a few tiffs and fights with some villagers. On Monday morning, he had another fight with four villagers. They attacked him with sticks and other weapons following which Tanti died,” said Ahmed.

The police have conducted post mortem of the body and handed it over to the victim’s relatives. Ahmed said that a case of murder will be lodged and investigation initiated. No one has been arrested yet in connection with the incident.

Monday’s incident happened a day after four prisoners who escaped from jail were lynched by villagers in West Jaintia Hills district of neighbouring Meghalaya on Sunday.

