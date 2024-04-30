Priyanka attacks Modi, Shah over their silence on Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case

Amid the controversy over sexual harassment case against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Sedam in Gulbarga, Karnataka on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a public gathering in Kalaburagi, Priyanka questioned the Central government’s stance on allowing Revanna to depart the country amid allegations of sexual harassment of women.

“The individual (Prajwal Revanna) who stood alongside Prime Minister Modi, for whom the PM solicited votes, stands accused of abusing thousands of women. The numbers are staggering. I want to know Modi’s response to this. I am keen to hear what the Union home minister has to say,” she said.

Prajwal, the incumbent MP from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and his father HD Revanna were on Sunday booked in a sexual harassment case. According to police, the Hassan MP fled the country a day before the filing of the FIR.

Priyanka highlighted the disparity in treatment, noting that while the Prime Minister and Home Minister were quick to comment on her overseas travels to meet her daughter, they seemed oblivious to the departure of individuals like Prajwal, who has been accused of serious crimes.

“Just a few days ago, I travelled abroad to visit my daughter. Then, the Prime Minister and Home Minister began discussing my overseas trips. They are well aware about when I travel, even keeping track of opposition leaders’ travels. Yet, when an accused, someone like him (Prajwal), leaves the country, they claim ignorance. How can anyone accept this? Someone has slipped away right under their noses after committing such a grave offence, and they remain silent,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s contentious remarks about the Congress allegedly snatching women’s Mangalsutras if it comes to power, Priyanka Gandhi urged women to voice their concerns.

“I ask the women to stand up and question. Prime Minister Modi should not talk about anyone’s Mangalsutra until this criminal is brought back,” she added.