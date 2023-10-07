Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses BJP of ‘vindictive attitude’ on AAP's Chadha bungalow order

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the BJP-led Centre on Saturday in response to a Delhi court's order directing suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to vacate his bungalow. She accused the ruling party of displaying a “vindictive attitude” and questioned the allocation of government properties to parliamentarians, suggesting that a review of records would reveal that bungalows are frequently assigned “beyond their designated term.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

“If government records are properly examined, it will be found these government bungalows are often allotted out of term. Many people get to move into such properties despite not being entitled to them. The targeting of one person shows the vindictive attitude of the ruling party,” Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

In a setback for Chadha, a Delhi court on Friday ruled that he has no right to continue to occupy the government bungalow given to him after the allotment was cancelled. The court has lifted the interim stay granted to the AAP MP.

Delhi court's order

A Delhi court said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has ‘no vested right’ to maintain occupancy of the government bungalow, a type-7 residence located on Delhi's Pandara Road. The court clarified that with the cancellation of the allotment and the withdrawal of ministerial privileges, Raghav Chadha no longer has a legitimate claim to the bungalow. Initially, on April 18, an interim order had allowed Raghav Chadha to reside in the bungalow, but this order has now been revoked by additional district judge Sudhanshu Kaushik of Patiala House Courts, as reported by LiveLaw. The Rajya Sabha secretariat has also filed a review application seeking the reconsideration of the interim order.

"Raghav Chadha cannot claim that he had an absolute right to continue occupying the accommodation during his entire tenure as a Member of Rajya Sabha. The allotment of Government accommodation is only a privilege given to the plaintiff and he has no vested right to continue to occupy the same even after the cancellation of allotment," the court said.

What is the issue over Raghav Chadha's bungalow?

In 2022, Raghav Chadha was granted a type 7 accommodation at the Pandara Road bungalow. However, in March 2023, this allotment was revoked on the grounds that a type 7 accommodation exceeded his entitlement. Instead, he was provided a type 6 flat. Disputing the cancellation, Raghav Chadha took the matter to court, and a stay was issued, preventing his eviction from the bungalow without due legal process. Subsequently, Raghav Chadha, along with his parents, undertook renovations and began residing in the bungalow.

