Unemployment, price rise, corruption real terrorism in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that corruption, price rise and unemployment are the real “terrorism” in Karnataka and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had failed to address the actual issues of the people.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Twitter Photo)

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are always talking about religious and national security issues when elections are around the corner, Priyanka said, addressing a public meeting at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

“During his visit for the Karnataka elections, the prime minister talked about terrorism. I was surprised as to why terrorism was being discussed in the context of Karnataka. I would like to inform the prime minister that in Karnataka, on average, five farmers are losing their lives every day. If there is any form of terrorism in Karnataka, it is the terrorism of unemployment, rising prices, and corruption,” the Congress leader said.

She claimed that over the past four years, 6,487 farmers died by suicide due to poverty, over 542 have died due to rising prices, over 3,000 have died due to unemployment, and more than 1,600 have taken their lives.

“Prime minister Modi, if there is terrorism in Karnataka, then it is your government’s 40% terrorism because the state government is responsible for addressing these issues. It has become a trend for BJP leaders to focus on religious and security issues during election campaigns and mislead the public. While these issues are important, we must not forget the pressing issues that are affecting the state” Priyanka said.

She added that the BJP-led Union government destroyed the idea of bank nationalisation by merging four public sector banks — Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank and Canara Bank — which were the pride of Mangaluru.

Priyanka alleged that all the airports and sea ports in the country, including the New Mangalore Port, are being sold to crorepatis who are friends of the BJP regime at the Centre, thereby denying employment to thousands of locals.

The BJP is now trying to destroy dairy cooperative Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini milk brand which has been serving the people of Karnataka by merging it with Amul which is based out of Gujarat, she charged.

The Congress leader also asked people to exercise caution while selecting the right candidate, saying their focus should be on employment and the future. “Gas cylinders, diesel, petrol everything has become costly because of the corrupt government,” she said.

Priyanka added, if voted to power, all the people-friendly schemes of the previous Congress government in the state, including low-cost food outlets in Indira canteens will be restored. Every promise in the guarantee card given to the people will be fulfilled, she said.

Congress has announced five ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and ₹3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), along with the promise of free travel for women in public transport buses — upon coming to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban on Sunday and reiterated the corruption allegations against the ruling BJP in the state. “Scams are everywhere you look. MLA’s son is caught with ₹8 crore and a BJP MLA says that CM post can be bought for ₹2,500 crore. The corruption prevalent in Karnataka is known to a 6-year-old,” Rahul alleged.

“There is a BJP government here since the last three years and PM Modi would also know about the corruption in Karnataka. You had said that the double engine was stolen. So, Modi Ji, tell me which engine got how much of the 40% commission?” he asked.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed to the public to elect the Congress party in the upcoming elections and called the BJP rule in the state a ‘trouble engine’ government. “Defeat the price rise imposed by “Trouble Engine” Govt. Stop the loot of 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!” Kharge wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, slammed the Congress for its “false promises”, and expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power with a full majority.

“We will win the elections with a full majority or at least half mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai-led government has done a lot of work. Congress gives false promises everywhere and loses elections. They take support of SDPI and PFI which Karnataka people don’t like and are furious about it,” Shah said.

(With inputs from agencies)

