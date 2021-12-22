Priyanka Gandhi has a Shashi Kapoor's ‘mere paas’ reference for the UP election

Unfazed by the criticism against Congress' poll plank for Uttar Pradesh 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has asserted that women empowerment will remain Congress's main strength in the upcoming election in the state. Tweeting an exclusive interview with a news channel, the Congress leader on Wednesday said sisters will bring change in politics.

In the video, a smiling Priyanka can be seen invoking a reference of Shashi Kapoor in the 1975 film, Deewar. "Have you heard that dialogue? Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor were brothers in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan tells Shashi Kapoor ‘mere paas gaadhi hai, bunglow hai, yeh hai, woh hai’. Then Shashi Kapoor says, 'mere paas maa hai'. So, I am also saying ‘mere paas behen hai’," Priyanka Gandhi said to the television channel.

Making women voters a priority, Congress this time rolled out a women's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, promising 40% quota in government jobs if the party is voted to power. The party has promised tax rebates and other sops for women, including free bus travel. Before releasing the women's manifesto, the party promised smartphones for 12 pass girls and scooty for all graduate girls.

Dissing Congress's slogan, Union minister Smriti Irani had earlier said, “Ghar pad ladka hai par lad nahin sakta (There is a boy at home who can't fight').”

Congress's focus on women empowerment has made other parties talk about women, Priyanka recently said. "The impact of my initiative was so much that now all political parties are talking about women. Day after tomorrow, the prime minister is going to hold a public meeting in which only women have been invited. Now, all political parties have started speaking about women," Priyanka said on Sunday.

