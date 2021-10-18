Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over rising fuel prices, saying petrol and diesel are now more expensive than aviation turbine fuel.

“The BJP government promised that people wearing hawai chappal (slippers) will travel in airplanes. However, the BJP has increased the fuel prices so much that now it is more difficult for the middle class to travel by road,” she tweeted in Hindi and attached a newspaper clipping comparing aviation turbine fuel prices with that of petrol and diesel.

Aviation fuel costs ₹79 per litre while petrol ₹105.84 a litre in Delhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the government by posting a news clipping saying if taxes were not increased, the prices of petrol and diesel would have been ₹66 and ₹55 per litre. “Sabka vinash, mehengaai ka vikas (destruction of all, development of rising prices),” he tweeted.

Petrol prices in most places in the country have been above the ₹100-a-litre mark. Diesel rates have crossed the mark in over a dozen states and Union territories.