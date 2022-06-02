Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Gandhi leaves meeting to revive UP Congress, returns to Delhi

The 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' in UP is similar to the 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan last month, which was billed as a gathering of senior Congress leaders to re-chart the party's fortunes.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 04:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cut short her attendance at meeting in Lucknow discussing ways to revive the GOP in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI said Thursday.  No reasons were cited for her leaving the two-day meet early, although her mother, party chief Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19. READ: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tests Covid-positive

"Yes, she has left for New Delhi," Pankaj Srivastava, vice Chairman, UP state Congress media office, told PTI. Srivastava also said the programme had continued as planned. "Yes. Our national secretaries are here and it is going on. Except for Priyankaji's programme nothing has been cancelled."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress' charge in the February-March UP assembly election but despite her considerable efforts the party slumped to defeat, winning just two seats.

Her fiery 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' slogan failed to capture public imagination and the senior Congress leader has her work cut out if the party is to re-emerge as a major force ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Congress' UP meet is similar to the 'Chintan Shivir' held in party-ruled Rajasthan last month, which was billed as a gathering of senior leaders to re-chart the party's fortunes after disastrous results in state polls this year.

Apart from defeat in UP, the Congress also failed in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, and was also ousted in Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Lucknow meet, PTI reported, was to discuss issues related to digital membership, upcoming municipal elections and party organisational concerns.

On Wednesday (the first day of the meeting) Priyanka Gandhi urged party workers not to be disheartened by the UP election results, and called on them to work with 'double energy' till they score a victory.

"What next now! Should we lose hope? Whoever wanted to be upset is gone...but those present here will fight...You didn't leave even in challenging circumstances, stood by the party and ideology," she said.

With input from ANI, PTI

