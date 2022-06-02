Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive, Cong says she will appear before ED on June 8

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested Covid-19 positive, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday.

She had shown signs of mild fever along with other Covid symptoms last evening, Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

“Congress president, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid +ve,” he tweeted.

She has isolated herself following the doctor’s advice, he added. The other Congress leaders who have also tested positive includes general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal.

Both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case associated with money laundering. The Congress president was asked to appear on June 8 and Rahul Gandhi was issued summon for today.

Surjewala clarified that the Congress president will still appear before the Central agency for questioning. “Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments,” he said.

However, Rahul Gandhi has sought a date after June 5 to appear as he is abroad currently.

The mother-son duo was issued the summons in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. Allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited were also levelled against them.