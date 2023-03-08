Priyanka Gandhi's PA ‘misbehaved’ with Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam, booked

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant based on a complaint filed by Bigg Boss-16 finalist Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was "threatened with death".

Archana Gautam with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(Instagram / archanagautamm)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana Gautam, who had contested UP assembly elections on a Congress ticket, participated in the party's plenary session in Raipur last month where she was allegedly threatened by Sandeep Singh. Besides, caste-based slurs have also been used against her.

Archana Gautam herself gave this information in a Facebook Live on February 26.

“I don't understand why they are keeping such people who are gnawing on the party. The messages from many workers like me do not reach (to Priyanka Gandhi) because of Sandeep Singh,” Archana Gautam had said.

She also alleged that Singh threatened to put her in police lockup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meerut police have started the probe into the allegations after registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Archana Gautam with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(Instagram / archanagautamm)

Archana Gautam's father Gautam Budh alleged that his daughter was in Raipur to attend the Congress general convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Archana Gautam sought time from Sandeep Singh to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. Also used casteist words and indecent language while talking rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her," he alleged.

Meerut City's SP Piyush Singh said that a case has been registered on the complaint of Archana Gautam's father, reported ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant and Congress leader Archana Gautam," the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON