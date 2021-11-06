Priyanka Gandhi shares Rahul Gandhi's old photo for Bhai Dooj wish, Rahul reacts

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi shared a throwback photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and said Rahul Gandhi's fight for the truth makes her proud and happy. As she extended Bhai Dooj wishes to all brothers, Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned that the photo of Rahul Gandhi she shared with the wish is from the time when Rahul Gandhi won a lot of medals in the shooting competition. A bespectacled Rahul Gandhi can be seen in the photo wearing many medals with his hand on sister Priyanka Gandhi's shoulder.

Rahul Gandhi reacted to the photo with a smiley.

Rahul Gandhi has several sports achievements as he is a black belt in Aikido, the Japanese martial arts and also a national shooting champion. A few years ago, the Congress on its Instagram profile had shared this trivia with photos of Rahul Gandhi doing Aikido and the participation certificate from the National Rifle Association of India. According to the certificate, Rahul Gandhi had participated in the 32nd National Shooting Championship Competitions in 1988-89. With a score of 271 out of 300, he ranked fourth.

Here is the old post

Now, Priyanka Gandhi's throwback photo with Rahul Gandhi reveals that at that time, Rahul Gandhi won many medals for his shooting skills.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

